NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Ben Simmons and Seth Curry talking about an offensive play
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu
Basketball
JB Baruelo

As the 2021 offseason goes deeper, several crazy trades continue to surface in the league. These include a proposed three-team blockbuster trade that would enable Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Seth Curry to reunite with his brother, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, in Bay Area. Aside from the Sixers and the Warriors, the suggested deal would also involve the Portland Trail Blazers.

In the proposed trade scenario by Sportsnaut, the Warriors would get Curry and Ben Simmons, the Sixers would receive CJ McCollum, Damion Lee, and two future first-round picks, while the Trail Blazers would obtain Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody.

Curry Brothers Finally Play Together In One Team

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry posing for a photo before the game
Gettyimages | Streeter Lecka

Though Steph and Seth have both previously expressed their opposition to the idea of becoming teammates, their father, Dell Curry, and most NBA fans would definitely love to see the Curry brothers play together in one team in the 2021-22 NBA season. Compared to the Sixers, joining forces with Steph in Golden State would give Seth a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Though he is expected to utilize him as their sixth man, Coach Steve Kerr could also experiment playing Seth alongside his brother, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green if he runs the "Death Lineup."

Ben Simmons Successfully Joins A California Team

Ben Simmons running the Sixers' offense
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Simmons would definitely love the proposed three-team blockbuster trade. In a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game, Jason Dumas of Kron 4 News revealed that Simmons, who is headed into an inevitable divorce with the Sixers, would prefer to be traded to one of the teams situated in California.

“He’s [Simmons] reading the tea leaves like everyone else," Dumas said, as quoted by SB Nation's Blazer's Edge. "He sees Toronto. He sees Portland. Just to be frank, the young socialite he is, he’s not really trying to go to any of those situations. He’s open to the California teams, is what I’ve been told.”

CJ McCollum Becomes Joel Embiid's New Superstar Running Mate

CJ McCollum taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

The proposed three-way deal would also be beneficial for the Sixers. By sending Simmons and Curry to Golden State, they would be receiving an All-Star caliber shooting guard in McCollum, a reliable contributor off the bench in Lee, and two future first-rounders.

McCollum would be an incredible acquisition for the Sixers, giving Embiid a new superstar running mate who can efficiently knock down shots from the three-point range. Having an elite three-point shooter like McCollum would allow Embiid to focus more on punishing opponents under the basket.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Trail Blazers?

Andrew Wiggins passing the ball
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

The suggested deal would in no doubt benefit the Warriors and the Sixers, but it remains a big question mark if the Trail Blazers would find it helpful at all. Unless they believe that Wiggins would be having a breakout season, it is highly unlikely for the Trail Blazers to participate with the proposed three-way blockbuster trade.

With their goal to keep their main man, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, in Portland, the Trail Blazers are only expected to trade McCollum in a deal that would help them become a more competitive team next season.

