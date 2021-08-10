Trending Stories
Bill Burr Rips 'F**king Piece Of Sh*t' Ron DeSantis

Comedian Bill Burr delivers remarks.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has seen his popularity increase amid the coronavirus pandemic, largely because he continues to resist recommendations from public health experts and the federal government.

For instance, DeSantis recently issued an executive order banning schools in his state from mandating face masks. He has also strongly pushed back against so-called vaccine passports.

DeSantis' actions, it seems, have allowed the highly-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 to spread uncontrollably in Florida.

Comedian Bill Burr commented on the situation in the latest episode of his podcast.

Here's What Burr Said

Speaking on his Monday Morning Podcast, Burr noted that DeSantis is very popular with conservatives and seems to be one of the leading contenders to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"DeSantis, whoever this guy is -- and they have the most grumpiest-looking photo ever -- this guy is starting to build stature in 2024 and he says he disagrees on mask mandates," Burr began, as reported by HuffPost.

The comedian then ripped the Florida governor and other politicians for questioning medical experts and public health officials.

Read More Below

"The amount of people who not only don’t even own a microscope or even have a pair of scrubs -- you know, unless they went to some Halloween party -- who are literally questioning doctors. It’s just -- at this point it’s just hilarious," Burr said.

Burr suggested that DeSantis realizes his policies will enable COVID-19 to spread rapidly, but is still imposing them to cater to his conservative base.

"These f**king piece of sh*t politicians. He knows that that’s what his fanbase wants him to do, so that’s what... he’s gonna do. Unbelievable!"

Burr Often Talks Politics

An outspoken supporter of former presidential candidate and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Burr often talks politics on his podcast and elsewhere.

Last month, for instance, he slammed the mainstream media for constantly covering former President Donald Trump, even though he is no longer in office.

Burr said that the media can't stop talking about Trump because President Joe Biden is a "f**king bore."

According to the comedian, MSNBC, Fox News, and CNN are "f**king treasonous un-American pieces of sh*t" and nobody should watch them.

DeSantis 2024

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

DeSantis has faced criticism from the Biden White House for bucking the federal government and refusing to support mask mandates and other similar policies.

As reported by Fox News, DeSantis last week hit back at the president, telling him to do his "job."

According to GOP strategists, the Florida governor is feuding with Biden and pushing back against public health policies in order to increase his popularity among conservative voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

It remains unclear if the now-78-year-old Biden intends to seek reelection.

