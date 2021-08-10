Bill Burr Rips 'F**king Piece Of Sh*t' Ron DeSantis

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has seen his popularity increase amid the coronavirus pandemic, largely because he continues to resist recommendations from public health experts and the federal government.

For instance, DeSantis recently issued an executive order banning schools in his state from mandating face masks. He has also strongly pushed back against so-called vaccine passports.

DeSantis' actions, it seems, have allowed the highly-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 to spread uncontrollably in Florida.

Comedian Bill Burr commented on the situation in the latest episode of his podcast.