Drama Surrounding Michael Thomas & New Orleans Saints Worsens

Michael Thomas flexing his muscles
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner
Football
JB Baruelo

Since being selected as the No. 47 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas continues to make his own name in the league. In just five seasons of playing in the NFL, Thomas has already made several achievements, including being named Pro Bowl thrice and first team All-Pro twice.

However, after going through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, including an injury-riddled season, rumors are circulating about the souring relationship between Thomas and the Saints.

Michael Thomas Calls Out Saints For Damaging His Reputation

Michael Thomas posing while holding the ball
Gettyimages | Chris Graythen

Recently, Thomas caught the attention of NFL fans after he posted a controversial message on Twitter.

"They tried to damage your reputation," Thomas wrote. "You save theirs by not telling your side of the story."

The 28-year-old wide receiver didn't specifically mention who tried to damage his reputation. However, for people who are following Thomas and the Saints for years, it's easy to figure out who he's referring to. Thomas and the Saints have had lots of misunderstandings since he suffered an injury during the 2021 NFL Season.

Rift Between Michael Thomas & Saints Started In Injury-Plagued 2020 NFL Season

Michael Thomas catches the ball
Gettyimages | Jonathan Bachman

The relationship between Thomas and the Saints has begun going downhill when the veteran wide receiver suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Though he managed to return to the field, the ankle injury has been lingering him the entire season.

When the 2020 NFL season came to an end, the Saints suggested that it would be best for Thomas to undergo ankle surgery. However, Thomas refused to follow the Saints' advice, claiming that he got a second opinion from a doctor who told him that he would be 100 percent ready in the 2021 NFL season even without surgery.

Coach Sean Payton Expresses Disappointment With Michael Thomas

Coach Sean Payton wearing a mask during the game
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Unfortunately, it turned out that Thomas was wrong. In June, the veteran wide receiver has decided to undergo an ankle surgery that is expected to put him on the sideline in the early weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

Last week, during the team's training camp, Saints head coach Sean Payton expressed his frustration over Thomas' lack of communication with the team this offseason.

“It’s disappointing,” Payton said, as quoted by SB Nation. “We would have liked (the surgery) to have happened earlier rather than later. And quite honestly, it should have.”

Will The Saints Trade Michael Thomas?

Unless they find a common ground and a way to end the drama surrounding them, Thomas-Saints divorce might be inevitable. However, it is less likely for the Saints to entertain offers for Thomas right now. Before they explore moving him, it would be best for them to wait for him to fully recover and allow him to show to everyone in the league that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.

This would enable them to extract the maximum value out of Thomas on the trade market. According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, some of the teams that may consider trading for Thomas include the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

