Drama Surrounding Michael Thomas & New Orleans Saints Worsens

Since being selected as the No. 47 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas continues to make his own name in the league. In just five seasons of playing in the NFL, Thomas has already made several achievements, including being named Pro Bowl thrice and first team All-Pro twice.

However, after going through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, including an injury-riddled season, rumors are circulating about the souring relationship between Thomas and the Saints.