Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Deni Avdija To Pacers For Myles Turner

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players & Two Picks In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Constance Nunes On Instagram

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Flaunts Naked Body On Instagram

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Constance Nunes Has Santa Fantasy In String Bikini

Constance Nunes close up
ConstanceNunes/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Constance Nunes has been fantasizing about her own Christmas while sizzling on a beach and in a bubblegum-pink bikini. The 31-year-old model and Netflix must-see might be all greasy jeans and grinding gears as she continues to promote Car Masters: Rust to Riches, but the Instagram account is showing another side to the California native.

Constance, whose following is approaching 1 million, made sure her Hot Girl Summer vibes stayed alive in a post that came at a cold time of year. See her spin on it below.

Xmas In Cali

Constance Nunes seated by a car
ConstanceNunes/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that landed on Nunes' feed in December 2020. The brunette, taking a break from including all things mechanic on her Instagram, was seen shading her smoldering body while solo and on beach sands as she modeled an eye-popping pink bikini, also seated on a wooden beach chair.

While a red parasol largely shaded the hottie, her legs were in the sun as she held a cocktail and showed off her sneakers and - via a caption - her wit.

See The Snap Below

Raising one hand to her head where shades were seen lifted up, Constance wrote that it was "Christmas time in California," but the question she asked her followers revealed a small wish.

"If you could spend Christmas anywhere in the world, where would you go? As much as i HATE the cold, I’d love to do one Christmas in New York driving a little red Mustang around like I’m Santa haha #constancenunes," she added. Over 100,000 likes have been left. More photos after the shot!

Shouting Out Other Celebs

Constance Nunes in black top
ConstanceNunes/Instagram

Quick to follow was a snap of Constance posing with her dog and by a car. Here, she gave a nod to legendary country singer Dolly Parton - who just popped up in her "working 9 to 5" post - as she wrote:

"Having a Holly @dollyparton inspired Christmas with Buff and the farmtruck today....wishing you all the happiest holidays 💋 #constancenunes #carsbyconatance."

Posts these days aren't just hashtagging the star's own name, though. Major brands are getting involved. See more photos below.

Lands Guess Deal

Earlier this year, Nunes joined clothing giant Guess as a promo face, with a video seeing her celebrate the achievement. Surrounded by the fashion brand's iconic monogrammed bags, Constance wrote:

"So thankful for @guess @marciano and @paulmarciano for including me in the celebration of their 40 year anniversary and interviewing me on what it’s like to be a Guess Girl! I’m so honored and humbled to be a small piece of this amazing brand and family."

Nunes also promotes Rockstar energy beverages.

Latest Headlines

Amelia Hamlin Explores Her Refrigerator In Revealing Underwear

August 10, 2021

Lala Kent Confirms New 'Vanderpump Rules' Don't Have 'Tremendous Storylines'

August 10, 2021

'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Defends Herself As Sharing Erika Jayne's Revelation About Husband Tom

August 10, 2021

'Bachelorette': Katie Thurston Accuses Greg Grippo Of Not Knowing ‘What Love Is'

August 10, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini Sunbathes In Bikini Bottoms With Fries Appetite

August 10, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Shares Tense Bed Scene From New TV Series

August 10, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.