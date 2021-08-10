Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players & Two Picks In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Constance Nunes On Instagram

Football

Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Deni Avdija To Pacers For Myles Turner

Celebrities

Constance Nunes Flaunts Naked Body On Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini Sunbathes In Bikini Bottoms With Fries Appetite

Kelsea Ballerini close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelsea Ballerini couldn't help but include her French fries and dip in a massive Instagram photo dump summing up her summer 2021 so far today. The 27-year-old country singer and known sunshine lover was, in a giant gallery of photos and videos, seen topping up her tan in ribbed bikini bottoms as she updated on Monday, with the "Hole In The Bottle" hit-maker showing her zest for life and her appetite in one go.

Kelsea, followed by 2.5 million, called it "a little bit of lately." Check it out below.

'A Little Bit Of Lately'

Kelsea Ballerini in bed wearing socks
KelseaBallerin/Instagram

Scroll for the gallery. 2021, which has brought Kelsea filling in for Kelly Clarkson on The Voice plus more-recent live performances, also seems to have been filled with flowers and poolside fun - the blonde's gallery included a giant stand of fresh floral bouquets, plus her sunbathing on a towel-laid lounger and in full sunshine as she showed off her super-flat stomach, golden tan, and legs while in a pink pair of bikini bottoms.

Kelsea also included studio footage of herself dancing, plus the gorgeous blue-eyed selfie opening the whole thing.

See The Photos Below

The Tennessee native, who has made her love of fast-food known via her headline-making McDonald's bed socks and an admission that her Chick-Fil-A visits are weekly "dates," also included a photo of her eats. For this singer, it's a good old-fashioned plate of seasoned fries and dip.

Kelsea, who is into her health and outlined balance as her mindset while speaking to Shape this year, did include footage of her staying hydrated. She was seen downing a glass of water while in the sun. Swipe for the full gallery below - scroll for more photos.

'Kelsea Lately'

Kelsea Ballerini eating sushi
KelseaBallerin/Instagram

If the above phrase rang a bell for you and you happened to be thinking of Chelsea Lately, you're onto something. Quick to comment was comedian Chelsea Handler, who wittily responded: "Kelsea Lately." Ballerini also garnered praise for the final slide, one seeing her mother help fix her earring in a candid moment.

Kelsea has been talking convenience food, but not in the way fans might expect. It all came about when Kelsea revealed growing up on frozen food, as she mentioned that husband Morgan Evans is a vegetarian.

Marrying A Vegetarian

Kelsea didn't just dish on her reactions to marrying veggie Morgan, she revealed what she eats now that it's cooking for two.

"I was never a cook. I was never home, so I never cared to. But I fell in love with it this past year. My husband, who's from Australia, is a vegetarian. I grew up on chicken nuggets and waffles, so trying to match that was really interesting," the sushi lover dished, adding:

"We cook a lot of lentil Bolognese, or we'll do Mexican bowls with tempeh instead of chorizo."

Latest Headlines

Alexandra Daddario Shares Tense Bed Scene From New TV Series

August 10, 2021

'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Explains Connection To Confucius

August 9, 2021

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

August 9, 2021

Donald Trump Credits Himself With Saving 100 Million Lives: 'The Vaccines Turned Out To Be A Tremendous Thing'

August 9, 2021

Britney Spears Makes Confident Statement With #FreeBritney Flag

August 9, 2021

Christine Quinn Wows With Yoga Splits In Bikini

August 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.