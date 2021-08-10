Alexandra Daddario Shares Tense Bed Scene From New TV Series

Alexandra Daddario 100% knew how to get fans tuning into her new HBO Max series last night. The 35-year-old actress, fresh from opening up on why her early days on True Detective changed her career, made her Sunday Instagram update an eye-catching promo one, posting ahead of the weekend's airing of The White Lotus and with co-star Jake Lacy.

The hit series, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, and Connie Britton, brings both horror and drama. The photo here was more about the drama - bedtime version.