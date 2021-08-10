Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players & Two Picks In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Constance Nunes On Instagram

Football

Drama Building Around Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Trade Kyle Kuzma & Deni Avdija To Pacers For Myles Turner

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Remains Punished By Instagram After Exposing Chest

Alexandra Daddario Shares Tense Bed Scene From New TV Series

Alexandra Daddario close up
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario 100% knew how to get fans tuning into her new HBO Max series last night. The 35-year-old actress, fresh from opening up on why her early days on True Detective changed her career, made her Sunday Instagram update an eye-catching promo one, posting ahead of the weekend's airing of The White Lotus and with co-star Jake Lacy.

The hit series, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, and Connie Britton, brings both horror and drama. The photo here was more about the drama - bedtime version.

An Episode Worth Checking Out

Alexandra Daddario by a promo poster
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

Scroll for the photo. The White Lotus, shot on location in Hawaii and bringing masked beach selfies from Alexandra as she filmed the series over much of 2020, sees her join a group of holiday-makers and employees at the real-life White Lotus Resort and Spa.

In the miniseries, Daddario plays Rachel, a journalist, joined at the resort by her on-screen husband Shane, played by Jake Lacy. Clearly, the couple wasn't having one of its easiest moments as a rather cold vibe dominated a bedtime moment.

See The Snap Below

In the photo, the Baywatch bombshell is seen seated at the edge of a hotel bed and wearing a plunging and strappy multicolor sundress. Her shoes are kicked off and she herself looks a little ticked off - either this, or worried.

Jake, meanwhile, on the bed and wearing a t-shirt as he reads a book, doesn't appear to be communicating with his on-screen wife any more than she is with him - the two, backed by a bathroom with a giant circular tub, seem to be having difficulty communicating.

Opens Up On The Series

Alexandra Daddario glasses selfie
AlexandraDaddario/Instagram

Taking to her caption, Daddario offered no clues or hints, merely writing: "Check out another episode of #thewhitelotus tonight at 9pm on HBO Max."

The blue-eyed beauty, who has stated she didn't expect to "work at all" during the pandemic, opened up fully to Collider about the series now getting rave reviews, saying: “I’m really really — I’m really really — uh this was a luck one. I’m really grateful to be a part of it. It’s a really cool story. I had a great time with the character."

Up For Shooting In Hawaii

The filming did, indeed, bring idyllic beaches and waterfall hikes, all parts of the perks Alexandra has enjoyed via being a cast member.

"I really believed in the project but there wasn’t anything tactical about it except ‘Wow, what a great job to get in the middle of the pandemic, and it shoots in Hawaii. That’s great, let’s do it.’ You know?” she added.

Over on Alexandra's Instagram, it's been love for the show and for new boyfriend Andrew Form. The couple made their second red carpet appearance last month as they attended the ESPY Awards.

Latest Headlines

'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Explains Connection To Confucius

August 9, 2021

Jessica Simpson Stuns In Pantless Fringe At Sunset

August 9, 2021

Donald Trump Credits Himself With Saving 100 Million Lives: 'The Vaccines Turned Out To Be A Tremendous Thing'

August 9, 2021

Britney Spears Makes Confident Statement With #FreeBritney Flag

August 9, 2021

Christine Quinn Wows With Yoga Splits In Bikini

August 9, 2021

Simone Biles Stuns In Bikini With Weekend Tongue-Flick

August 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.