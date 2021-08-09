See Leaked Photos, Videos Of Barack Obama's Decadent Birthday Party

Former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday party, which took place Saturday evening on Martha's Vineyard, attracted unprecedented media attention, largely because it was held as the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc.

Numerous celebrities were allegedly in attendance, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Hudson, Erykah Badu, Don Cheadle, Bruce Springsteen and Dwyane Wade.

Both guests and performers were warned against making photos and videos, but some -- including Badu -- couldn't resist the temptation.