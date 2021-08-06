'The White Lotus' Mirrored Jennifer Coolidge's Pandemic Blues

Jennifer Coolidge is making waves with her new role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO's recently-launched miniseries, The White Lotus. And, during an interview earlier this week with The Ringer, she opened up about her character and spoke of how the loneliness she felt amid the coronavirus pandemic was mirrored on the show.

"You know, I’ve been living it since the beginning of March. I was living in my house in New Orleans and it was extremely lonely and it really did feel like the end," Coolidge, who plays a wealthy woman who traveled to Hawaii to scatter her mother’s ashes, admitted.