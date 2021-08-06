'Rust To Riches' Season 4: What We Know & Who's On The Cast

Car Masters: Rust to Riches has quickly become one of the most popular television shows on Netflix. And, while the series' third season only just premiered, fans are already looking forward to the shows' potential fourth season.

Although season four of the automobile-fueled show, which is based out of the Gotham Garage, has yet to be confirmed by the streaming service, a new report has suggested that a renewal could be right around the corner, especially if season three continues to captivate viewers.