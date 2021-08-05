NBA Rumors: GSW Could Get Ben Simmons In Suggested Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Sixers & Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is among the NBA superstars who have been subjects of various trade speculations. After a disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would be trading Simmons this summer.

However, the Sixers aren't moving Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love. If they decide to trade him, it would only be in a deal that would allow them to build a better supporting cast around Joel Embiid.