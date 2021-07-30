Kaley Cuoco Is 'No Joke' In Kitchen Shorts Workout

Kaley Cuoco has personally been told she's "no joke" as Shape spots her grueling home workouts. The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory actress and fitness junkie has been making headlines for getting creative during her pandemic workouts - while 2020 saw Kaley admit to missing group exercise classes, she's managed to gain some company as she continues to train with trainer Ryan Sorensen.

Ryan, this year dishing Kaley's workout secrets to The Today Show, was with the blonde and by her refrigerators in this photo. Check it out below.