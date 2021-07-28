Man Who Confronted Tucker Carlson Works For CIA, Viral Theory Says

A brief video clip of popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson being accosted by a stranger in a Montana fly fishing store went viral over the weekend.

The footage shows Montana man Dan Bailey calling Carlson "the worst human being known to man" for allegedly spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News has released a statement defending Carlson and condemning Bailey's behavior, but some claim there is more to this story than meets the eye.

In fact, according to several prominent conservatives, the incident was orchestrated by the White House and Bailey is a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative.