Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Olivia Dunne, who began gymnastics aged three because she wanted a "sparkly pink leotard," has been impressing some of the gymnastics world's elite - proof, clearly, that you don't need to be a Tokyo 2021 Olympics face to get noticed. The 18-year-old artistic gymnast and social media sensation, followed by 1.2 million on Instagram, has multiple high-profile gymnasts following her, with a recent beach shoot seeing her gain likes from a fair few of them.

Livvy, huge on TikTok right now, stunned in the Malibu photos. Check them out below.