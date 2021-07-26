Trending Stories
US Politics

Joe Biden Will Resign Or Face The 25th Amendment, Ex-White House Doctor Says

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Celebrities

'Maxim' Stunner Hannah Palmer Goes Totally Nude And Flashes Major Sideboob In Racy New Post

Celebrities

Gymnast Sunisa Lee Stuns In Slinky Backless Prom Dress

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

Celebrities

Katy Perry Wows During Special Yoga Session

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

Olivia Dunne smiles on the beach
OliviaDunne/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Dunne, who began gymnastics aged three because she wanted a "sparkly pink leotard," has been impressing some of the gymnastics world's elite - proof, clearly, that you don't need to be a Tokyo 2021 Olympics face to get noticed. The 18-year-old artistic gymnast and social media sensation, followed by 1.2 million on Instagram, has multiple high-profile gymnasts following her, with a recent beach shoot seeing her gain likes from a fair few of them.

Livvy, huge on TikTok right now, stunned in the Malibu photos. Check them out below.

Stuns In Malibu Beach Shoot

Olivia Dunne outdoors in jeans
OliviaDunne/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Olivia is the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, this as she continues to represent Louisiana State University's gymnastics. The New Jersey native, once part of the USA national gymnastics team, is fresh from a shoot affording classy Sports Illustrated vibes - and 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin and retired gymnast Christina Desiderio have picked up on it all.

The snaps, seeing Livvy rock a white strapless and bandeau bikini, came classy and with the gymnast shot close up and all beachy-haired.

See The Photos Below

Livvy, who has gained a whopping 327,000+ likes for the snaps, had the shores to herself, captivating the lens with her good looks and writing: "A dream," also tagging her photographer.

"OBSESSED" came from social media star Olivia Ponton. Liukin threw the thumbs-up, with Desidero writing: "Omg" and offering up a string of heart emoji. Gymnast Jordan Chiles also jumped in to leave crown smileys. Livvy had gone skimpier in photos just before the shoot, posing in a tie-dye bikini and writing: "What's up 'bu!" See the snap further down.

Building Her Dream

Olivia Dunne on a couch
OliviaDunne/Instagram

Olivia, who has competed at the American Classic, WOGA Classic, U.S. Classic, and other high-profile events, introduces herself with quite the list of accolades on her website.

"When I was five years old, I was invited to try out for the pre-team at my gym ENA. Once I started competing, i knew I had a passion for the sport. After winning level 4 State Championships and beating the state all-around record, I moved from level 5 to level 8 in one year," she writes. More photos below.

Designing Her Own Leotards

While Livvy has a way to go before snagging the kinds of high-profile deals seen by former Nike face Simone Biles and APL collaborator Liukin, she is designing.

"I love fashion design," she adds: "I especially enjoy participating in the design of my custom leotards. I get to work on everything from the original sketches to fabric selection with my coach, Jen. It is so exciting when the finished designs win leotard contests and online polls. I love to see my ideas come to life."

Latest Headlines

4 Things You Didn't Know About Adolf Hitler

July 26, 2021

NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram 'Would Be Very Pleased' To Be Traded To Miami Heat

July 26, 2021

Gymnast Sunisa Lee Stuns In Slinky Backless Prom Dress

July 26, 2021

Team USA Players 'Frustrated' With Coach Gregg Popovich's Offensive Strategy In 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

July 26, 2021

Katy Perry Wows During Special Yoga Session

July 26, 2021

Tinashe Makes History In Metallic Gold Bikini

July 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.