Tinashe had all the reasons in the world to be proud of herself ahead of the weekend. The 28-year-old singer, songwriter, and dancer - gearing up for the release of her 333 album - has become the first woman with braids to front iconic magazine Sports Illustrated.

Tinashe, who said the feature made history for "two reasons," stunned fans with multiple swimwear looks including a shiny gold bikini, with photos on the Kentucky native's Instagram proving mighty popular. See them below.