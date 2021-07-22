Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Lakers, Kyle Kuzma To Timberwolves In Suggested 3-Way Deal Involving Raptors

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks Penis Dress To Announce Statement Collection

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Involve Brandon Ingram, Damian Lillard & Ben Simmons

US Politics

Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell In New Interview

Movies

When Will Halle Bailey's 'Little Mermaid' Movie Be Released?

Joe Biden Accused Of Lying About Defunding The Police

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Anna Moneymaker
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

President Joe Biden is facing scrutiny for his recent claim that the Democratic Party does not want to defund the police.

As reported by Breitbart, Republican Sen. John Kennedy appeared on Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom on Thursday and accused Biden of lying.

“In my opinion, Sandra, President Biden is not telling the truth. Maybe George Washington could not tell a lie, but just about every politician since has mastered the skill. And I don’t mean to be ugly, but President Biden has a Ph.D. in it."

Biden Accused Republicans Of Lying

As reported by The Hill, Biden said during a town hall on Wednesday that Republicans are lying about the Democratic Party's alleged anti-police stance.

Biden expressed support for changing the conduct of police but claimed that he has never supported defunding the police.

"I don’t know any communities, particularly the communities that are in most need and the poorest and the most at risk that don’t want police."

Biden argued that members of these communities want an effective police force that doesn't abuse them.

Kennedy Accused Biden Of Lying About Police Spending

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Anna Moneymaker

According to Kennedy, Biden lied about the Democratic Party's approach to police spending.

"If you look at the Democratic Party platform, which he wrote, it talks extensively about reimagining the police," he said.

Kennedy pointed to the Democratic mayors of cities like Seattle, Portland, and New York who support Biden and accused them of cutting the police budgets or talking about doing so.

"President Biden has appeared with them many times and said what a great job they’re doing. He certainly hasn’t discouraged them.”

Defunding Messaging Has Received Scrutiny

The issue of defunding the police, as well as the messaging that it conveys, has been a matter of debate in the Democratic Party.

As The Inquisitr reported, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argued that defunding means channeling resources to funding housing, health, and youth more than law enforcement.

"It looks like a suburb. Affluent white communities already live in a world where they choose to fund youth, health, housing, etc more than they fund police."

Ocasio-Cortez also contended that reducing police funding does not necessarily have to significantly affect officer salaries.

Biden Has A History Of Lying

Biden has a history of lying that has come under the spotlight on multiple occasions.

As reported by The Washington Times, civil rights activist Shaun King previously called Biden a "serial liar" and noted the lies that he told about himself during his first presidential run in 1987.

Notably, King underlined that Biden created a false narrative about his work in the Civil Rights Movement.

"In other words, Mr. Biden repeatedly claimed that he took part in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, and not a word of it was or is true," The Washington Times noted.

Latest Headlines

Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Was Reportedly Sued For Fraud

July 22, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Celebrates Life Improvement With Ocean Splash

July 22, 2021

Lady Gaga Thrills Exiting Pool In 'Little Stars' Bikini

July 22, 2021

How To Fall Back Asleep After Waking In The Middle Of The Night

July 22, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Explores Tokyo Snack Scene In Crop Top

July 22, 2021

Penelope Cruz Wows With 'Bond' Ocean Exit In Plunging Swimsuit

July 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.