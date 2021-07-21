5 Unexpected Ways To Take Your Sleep To The Next Level

There's no question that your sleep quality and general wellbeing are intimately linked. A good night's rest, or the lack thereof, dictates how you feel during the day, which, in turn, impacts your slumber.

"Sleeping well directly affects your mental and physical health. Fall short and it can take a serious toll on your daytime energy, productivity, emotional balance, and even your weight," explains HelpGuide.

So, if sleep is so important, then why aren't we getting enough of it? Well, according to The Wall Street Journal, we might be going about it the wrong way.

"Ironically, insomnia [and other sleep problems and disorders] is also driven by the things we do to try to solve it, experts say. We start to chase sleep — waking up later, taking naps, going to bed too early. This diminishes our sleep drive, which is our body’s need for sleep."

The good news is, "you have much more control over the quality of your sleep than you probably realize." The secret lies in your lifestyle choices and routine during the day.

Here are a few healthy habits that will have you sleeping soundly, listed in order from morning to nighttime.