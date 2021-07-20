Savannah Chrisley Celebrates U.S.A. Freedom On Windy Yacht

Scroll for the video. Savannah, who made Memorial Day 2021 headlines for shouting: "God bless the U.S.A!" from her vacation yacht, was back on the water and back to throwing out the flag.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, born in Georgia, posed pouting and with her highlighted cheekbones on show, taking a windy selfie aboard the yacht and while in a peachy loose blouse with rolled-up sleeves. A khaki baseball cap and tons of makeup completed the aquatic look as crew members were also seen.