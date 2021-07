Public speaking is a common fear for people today. The technical term is “glossophobia” and 75% of the populace claims to be affected by this fear!

Besides the profuse sweating, rise in heart rate, and possibility of fainting, there are other reasons why it is paramount to overcome this fear.

According to studies, the fear of public speaking does more than impact how you interact with the world, your co-workers, or how you view yourself. The data indicates that it affects your career too!