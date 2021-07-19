Trending Stories
US Politics

Donald Trump Really Thinks He'll Be Reinstated As President, Mike Lindell Confirms

US Politics

Nancy Pelosi Has Made Millions In Stock Market On Companies She Regulates, Report Shows

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Dejounte Murray For Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith & Draft Pick

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Send Kyle Kuzma & Montrezl Harrell To Kings For Buddy Hield

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To OKC, Kemba Walker To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Rockets

US Politics

Porn Star Brandi Love Reacts To Being Kicked Out Of Turning Point USA Event

Porn Star Brandi Love Reacts To Being Kicked Out Of Turning Point USA Event

Brandi Love
Gettyimages | Ilya S. Savenok
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Porn star Brandi Love was recently thrown out of Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit for her work.

As reported by The Daily Caller, Love slammed the event and its organizers afterward and noted their purported opposition to cancel culture.

"TPUSA literally opened the show talking about how we need to fight back against big tech censorship, cancel culture, the deterioration of our 1st Amendment etc," she told the outlet.

The Daily Caller noted that Love purchased VIP tickets that run for over five hundred dollars.

Love Slammed TPUSA

Speaking to The Daily Caller, Love slammed TPUSA and noted that the group is touted by some as the future of conservatism.

"IMO- If TPUSA is the future, then the future is run by puritanical, fanatically devout Christians who will demand compliance or else. That’s a recipe for a shrinking party."

Love praised Donald Trump for his beliefs and openness and called him a "big tent Constitutionalist" — a label she suggested cannot be applied to TPUSA following her removal from their event.

Love Accused TPUSA Of Being A 'Religious Cult'

Donald Trump at a Turning Point USA event.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

Love also took to Twitter to take aim at TPUSA, which she called a "religious cult," per Newsweek.

According to Love, it's possible to be in the adult entertainment industry and adhere to conservative values.

Love claimed that Hugh Hefner, Larry Flynt, and the Supreme Court "normalized" adult entertainment.

The porn star also noted that she believes in God but is opposed to organized religion.

Still, TPUSA claimed that Love sparked an outcry from "concerned parents," who pointed to a social media post that was pornographic in nature.

TPUSA Released A Statement On Love's Ban

TPUSA released a statement that attempted to explain Love's removal from the event.

“The Student Action Summit is a youth conference with 15- and 16-year-olds in attendance. As a matter of policy, TPUSA does not allow adult entertainers, influencers, or brands to participate in its events designed for minors. This was not a decision intended to be unkind to anyone, but in the interest of the student attendees in attendance, and their thousands of concerned parents.”

A previous TPUSA event notably received criticism for the presence of Bang Energy “Bang Girls."

TPUSA Was Accused Of Shady Business Practices

TPUSA was previously accused of engaging in shady business practices.

As The Inquisitr reported, a former employee of the nonprofit claimed that it's "like a money laundering organization for Republican donors."

"Right, cause I don't know if you know this but they're a 501(c)(3) which you know means that they are technically a tax-exempt educational charity. Which is f*cking ridiculous."

The caller claimed that the primary purpose of the organization is to create the "appearance of progress" to help Kirk appease his donors

Latest Headlines

Matt Damon’s Teenage Daughter Refuses To Watch His Movies

July 19, 2021

Lala Kent Slams Demi Lovato’s 'California Sober' Lifestyle As 'Extremely Offensive'

July 19, 2021

Donald Trump Really Thinks He'll Be Reinstated As President, Mike Lindell Confirms

July 19, 2021

Britney Spears Attacks Sister In Weekend Pajama Shorts Dance

July 19, 2021

Joe Biden Tries To Clarify Claim That Facebook Is 'Killing People'

July 19, 2021

Most Voters Don't Think Kamala Harris Is Ready To Be President

July 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.