Porn Star Brandi Love Reacts To Being Kicked Out Of Turning Point USA Event

Porn star Brandi Love was recently thrown out of Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit for her work.

As reported by The Daily Caller, Love slammed the event and its organizers afterward and noted their purported opposition to cancel culture.

"TPUSA literally opened the show talking about how we need to fight back against big tech censorship, cancel culture, the deterioration of our 1st Amendment etc," she told the outlet.

The Daily Caller noted that Love purchased VIP tickets that run for over five hundred dollars.