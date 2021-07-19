Joe Biden Tries To Clarify Claim That Facebook Is 'Killing People'

President Joe Biden spoke to CNN’s Kaitlin Collins on Monday and tried to clarify his controversial claim that Facebook and social media companies are "killing people" via misinformation, Breitbart reported.

"Facebook isn’t killing people; these twelve people are out there, giving misinformation. Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It’s killing people."

Biden was referring to Facebook's claim that 60 percent of the misinformation posted to Facebook stemmed from twelve people.

Biden expressed a desire for Facebook to clamp down on misinformation.