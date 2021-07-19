Trending Stories
Donald Trump Is Telling Friends He Is Running For President In 2024, Report Says

Donald Trump stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A Monday report from Rolling Stone claims that Donald Trump is telling dinner buddies that he's planning to run for president again in 2024.

The outlet cited a top GOP source — a former senior official at the Republican National Committee — who pointed to conversations with at least three people in which Trump revealed his plans to make another bid for the White House.

"I have three friends who’ve had dinner with him in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024."

Trump Could Still Back Out Of His Plans

Trump might be telling friends he will run in 2024, but that doesn't mean he will follow through with his plans.

“Now, whether he does or not is a different issue," the official told Rolling Stone.

"We’ve still got three years to go. But he’s telling people that.”

According to the official, the first two dinners he referenced took place in the later days of spring, and the third in the last two weeks.

Still, not everyone is convinced Trump should run again.

Some Trump Supporters Want Another Candidate

Donald Trump at a rally.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

Some of Trump's own supporters don't think a 2024 run is a good idea.

As The Inquisitr reported, supporters at the recent Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa expressed their desire to see another face of the GOP.

"I agree with pretty much everything Trump did on policy as president, but I don’t think it would be good for him or good for the country if he ran again," one said.

Another expressed a desire to see "who comes next."

Another Trump Run Would be Divisive

According to Rolling Stone, if Trump makes another bid for the White House, it would not bode well for the state of America.

"Another Trump run would plunge the country back in the same turmoil and spectacle that dominated so much of the past six years of American politics," the outlet wrote.

"Will TV networks cover his every utterance and rally yet again? Will the tech companies that excised him from their services be forced to allow him back as an official candidate?

Trump Has Not Publicly Committed To Another Run

Despite reports from behind the scenes, Trump has not publicly committed to another run for president.

Notably, Trump revealed to Sean Hannity at a recent Fox News town hall that he had made a decision about his 2024 plans — without revealing what the decision is.

Still, rumors continue to circulate about another run, and Rolling Stone noted that he has a wealth of stockpiled campaign cash — $31 million in cash on hand — that could be a sign of another presidential run.

