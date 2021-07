A new poll from the Convention of States Action and Trafalgar Group found that the majority of likely voters don't believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to be president, Breitbart reported.

In particular, the poll found that of the 1,000 of the likely American voters surveyed, 63.6 percent don't believe that Harris is ready to be head of state.

Notably, 43 percent of Democrats surveyed agreed that Harris is not ready to take Joe Biden's place as the United States' president.