NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Would Prefer To Be Traded To Knicks Or Sixers, Says League Insider

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in trade rumors. Lillard, who is currently focused on helping the Team USA win the gold medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, has already denied the reports that he's planning to demand a trade from the Trail Blazers this summer.

However, if the Trail Blazers are unable to build a title contender around him in the 2021 offseason, most people still believe that it would only be a matter of time before Lillard follows in the footsteps of other superstars and finds his way out of Portland.