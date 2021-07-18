Mike Pence Says Joe Biden Could Ruin America's Economic Recovery

During an interview with Breitbart, former Vice President Mike Pence took aim at President Joe Biden's policies amid the coronavirus pandemic and their alleged danger to the United States' economic recovery.

“The extension of, the plus-up on unemployment benefits by the Biden administration has worked a real hardship on small businesses and our recovery,” he said.

According to Pence, the American economy began to recover in the summer of 2020 due to Donald Trump's agenda, which included rolling back regulations and tax cuts.