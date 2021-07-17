Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Little French Maid Outfit With Apron Lifted

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Paul George For Package Centered On Michael Porter Jr. In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get DeMar DeRozan For Ivica Zubac & Luke Kennard Via Proposed Sign-And-Trade

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Flawless Legs With Exciting News

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

'The Guardian' Story On Vladimir Putin & Donald Trump Generates Skepticism

Donald Trump and Vladimir Puitin pose for a photo.
Gettyimages | Chris McGrath
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A recent report from The Guardian spotlighted alleged Kremlin documents that purportedly revealed Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheme to ensure Donald Trump won in 2016 at all costs.

"Vladimir Putin personally authorised a secret spy agency operation to support a 'mentally unstable' Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election during a closed session of Russia’s national security council, according to what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents," the outlet claimed.

The report is now facing a significant degree of scrutiny from various journalists who believe that the story is not trustworthy due to the presence of Luke Harding in the byline.

Harding's History Has Come Into The Spotlight

According to journalist Glenn Greenwald, Harding's spotty record is the reason that the story has not been circulated as widely as it could have.

"[N]ot even hard-core anti-Trump media outlets touched it because they know Harding is a fraud. It's sad," he tweeted.

Elsewhere, journalist Julia Ioffe also spotlighted Harding's past reporting, which she noted has "not held up to scrutiny."

Notably, Harding reported that Paul Manafort secretly met with Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy — a claim that was never substantiated.

The Documents Allegedly Suggest Russian Spy Agencies Worked To Elect Trump

According to The Guardian, the documents reveal that Russia's three spy agencies were ordered by Putin to help elect Trump in 2016.

"Western intelligence agencies are understood to have been aware of the documents for some months and to have carefully examined them," the report said.

"The papers, seen by the Guardian, seem to represent a serious and highly unusual leak from within the Kremlin."

According to The Guardian, the documents were shown to experts, who allegedly said that they "appear to be genuine."

Trump Has Faced Accusations Of Helping Russia

Donald Trump shakes hands with Vladimir Putin.
Gettyimages | Handout

Trump has long faced accusations of being too cozy with Russia.

According to journalist Luke Zaleski, Trump has used his power to aid Putin in his purported plan to destroy America.

Still, Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election did not find evidence to support the theory that Trump and Russia were engaged in a conspiracy to alter the U.S. electoral process.

In addition, some have argued that Trump was tougher on Russia than his predecessor, Barack Obama, despite his public friendliness with Putin.

Russian Bounties Story Was Also Not Substantiated

A previous story about Trump ignoring a Russian plot to pay Taliban-backed militants money to kill U.S. forces in Afghanistan was also later revealed to be unsubstantiated.

As The Inquisitr reported, a senior official from President Joe Biden's administration appeared to walk back the claims back in April.

"The United States Intelligence Community assesses with low to moderate confidence that Russian intelligence officers sought to encourage Taliban attacks against U.S. coalition personnel in Afghanistan in 2019, including through financial incentives and compensation."

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Jimmy Butler To Hawks For Three Players & Draft Picks

July 17, 2021

Joe Biden Officials Believe Coronavirus Lab Leak Theory Is 'Deeply Credible,' Report Says

July 17, 2021

Bershan Shaw Reacts To 'RHONY' Casting Rumors

July 17, 2021

Donald Trump Voters At 2024 Event Say They Want A Different Presidential Candidate

July 17, 2021

NFL Players Who Are Members Of LGBTQ+

July 17, 2021

Top Dating Game Shows In 1960s

July 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.