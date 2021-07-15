How Dieting Has Become Fatal

The CDC reported that there has been an increase in obesity and dieting in the US.

42% of the American populace was reportedly considered obese, yet it has been regularly reported that about 45 million Americans are dieting every year.

While the survey was conducted between 2017 and 2018, the results are conclusive.

In 2019 the population of the United States was 328.24 million. If we use that number to determine what percentage of the population is dieting, the results are enlightening to the say the least.