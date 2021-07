"More photos from last nights episode," she began. "[P.S.] I see all you Bravo fan accounts that were bashing bravo for not having a diverse NYC cast but now mad that race is being discussed."

After calling out certain Bravo fan pages for their hypocrisy over the storylines at hand, McSweeney said that she and her co-stars are doing what they can to educated viewers, while also educating themselves about the matter.

"Hard conversations are being had and none of us are doing it perfectly. That includes ALL of us. But we are doing it," she wrote.