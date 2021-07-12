Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Should Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis To Win NBA Title, Per Ice Cube

Damian Lillard passing the ball while being chased by Anthony Davis
Gettyimages | Steve Dykes
JB Baruelo

Since suffering a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, rumors have once again started to swirl around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. With their inability to build a title contender around him, there are growing speculations that Lillard would soon follow in the footsteps of other superstars and starting finding his way out of Portland.

Once he officially demands a trade, the Trail Blazers would be forced to listen to trade offers for Lillard instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar to their roster.

Ice Cube Urges Damian Lillard To Join Lakers

Damian Lillard trying to score against Marc Gasol
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

Lillard has already addressed the trade rumors surrounding his future with the Trail Blazers and reiterated his desire to stay in Portland. However, some people, including American rapper O’Shea Jackson a.k.a. Ice Cube, think that the All-Star point guard is better off changing teams in the 2021 offseason. In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, Ice Cube said that Lillard should strongly consider joining forces with James and Davis if he wants to win the NBA championship title next season.

“If you want a championship, you should come join the Lakers,” Ice Cube said, as quoted by Lakers Daily. “If you want to just score a lot of points and be the man, stay in Portland. But come win a championship. You deserve it. He’s given a lot to that city. So give some of that love to the L.A. Lakers.”

Damian Lillard Forms 'Big Three' With LeBron James & Anthony Davis

LeBron James trying to stop Damian Lillard
Gettyimages | Harry How

Ice Cube definitely has a point. Lillard's Trail Blazers may have been a regular playoff participant for eight consecutive years, but they are never considered as the team to fear in the Western Conference. Leaving the Trail Blazers to team up with James and Davis in Los Angeles would give Lillard a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

With the "Big Three" of Lillard, James, and Davis, it's hard to see any team in the league beating the Lakers in a best-of-seven series.

Damian Lillard A Dream Acquisition For Lakers

Damian Lillard signals it's Dame Time
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Lillard would be a dream acquisition for the Lakers in the 2021 offseason. With Dennis Schroder set to become an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers would need to fill the huge hole that he would leave in their backcourt. Lillard's potential arrival in Los Angeles would immediately address the team's need for a starting-caliber point guard while significantly improving their performance on the offensive end of the floor.

He would ease the burdens on James' shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking and give the Lakers an elite three-pointer. This season, the 30-year-old floor general averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why Damian Lillard-To-Lakers Trade Is Less Likely To Happen?

Unfortunately for the fans of Purple and Gold, the Lillard-to-Lakers blockbuster may only have a minimal chance of happening in the 2021 offseason. Though he has every right to demand a trade from the Trail Blazers, Lillard doesn't have the power to control where he would play next. In the potential deal involving Lillard, the Trail Blazers are expected to choose a trade partner that could make them the best offer.

The Lakers may have plenty of players that they could use for salary-matching purposes, but the current young players and first-rounders that they possess may not be enough to convince the Trail Blazers to engage in a blockbuster trade this summer.

