NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Should Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis To Win NBA Title, Per Ice Cube

Since suffering a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, rumors have once again started to swirl around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. With their inability to build a title contender around him, there are growing speculations that Lillard would soon follow in the footsteps of other superstars and starting finding his way out of Portland.

Once he officially demands a trade, the Trail Blazers would be forced to listen to trade offers for Lillard instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar to their roster.