Kamala Harris Blasted For Suggesting Rural Voters Can't 'Photocopy' IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing criticism for her recent comments on rural communities while speaking to Black Entertainment Television’s Soledad O’Brien, The Daily Caller reported.
Harris made the comment when taking aim at specific voter ID laws that she claimed are intended to prevent Black and Brown individuals from voting.
“I don’t think we should underestimate what that could mean,” she said.
"Because in some people’s minds that means, well, you’re going to have xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are.”