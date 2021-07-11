Barack Obama Official Sounds Alarm On Hunter Biden's Art Scheme

A former Barack Obama official recently sounded the alarm on Hunter Biden's art auction.

As reported by National Review, Obama-era Office of Government Ethics chief Walter Shaub made an appearance on CNN on Friday in which he suggested that the White House's decision to allow Hunter Biden to sell his art could easily be abused to create a bribery scheme.

The art auction is part of a White House deal that allows Hunter Biden to sell his artwork.

Notably, the prices of Hunter Biden's artwork reach as high as $500,000 and will be hidden from the artist.