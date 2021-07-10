NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send De'Aaron Fox To Pelicans For Three Players & First-Rounders

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the young teams that are expected to be active on the trade market this summer. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram may have blossomed into All-Star caliber players, but their performance in the 2020-21 NBA season proved that they need more star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Pelicans in the 2021 offseason is De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.