Damian Lillard Breaks Silence On Trade Rumors Surrounding Him & The Trail Blazers

Since suffering another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers have already told everyone in the league that they have no intention of moving Lillard. However, if they won't show him a clear path to title contention, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Lillard follows in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Portland.