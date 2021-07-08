NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Sacrifice 'Future' To Acquire Damian Lillard This Summer

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be one of the busiest teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, most people believe that the Warriors would resume their plan of adding a fourth superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.

The Warriors may be buried deep in the luxury tax hell, but they possess a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.