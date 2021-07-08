Here's How Much You Should Sleep Based On Your Age

All these recommendations stand true at any age, with experts stressing that eating healthy foods, drinking plenty of water, moderate exercise, and stress management is crucial in improving sleep quality.
While our sleep requirements change with age, adults between 18 and 60 should be getting at least seven hours of sleep a night, per the [CDC's recommendation]{https://www.cdc.gov/sleep/about_sleep/how_much_sleep.html). If you're having trouble hitting this goal, there are things you can do to stabilize your sleep-wake cycle.
One way of achieving that when you hit 30 is to be on the lookout for any sleep issues, such as insomnia or sleep apnea, and start working on them.
"People in their 30s are typically now out of school and working and/or raising a family," says Dr. Kaloostian, who suggests that parents can work on developing their own healthy sleep patterns while teaching their children to do the same.
If you're struggling to wake up early in the morning, one easy trick for building and sticking to a routine is to expose yourself to natural sunlight and eat breakfast within an hour of waking. This helps your mind associate the morning with getting ready to start the day. Similarly, bedtime routines for going to sleep early can include taking a shower or brushing your teeth.