Hillary & Bill Clinton's Million Dollar Net Worth Revealed

Bill Clinton came into the White House in 1993 with a relatively humble background, having been raised for many years by a single mother after the death of his father.

When he entered the White House, Clinton was one of the poorest presidents in American history -- and he was even deeper in debt by the time he left. But since leaving the White House, the former president has seen his net worth skyrocket -- and his wife, Hillary, has as well. The two now have a number of business endeavors and many charitable ones as well.