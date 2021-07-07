Trending Stories
Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Expresses Interest In Playing For Germany In 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

Dennis Schroder preparing to attack the basket
Gettyimages | Harry How
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After failing to qualify in Rio and London, the German men's national basketball team is set to make their first appearance in the Olympic games since 2008. The German squad got their ticket for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics after a 75-64 victory over Team Brazil in the 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournament Finals.

Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner led the team with 28 points. Johannes Voigtmann contributed 11 rebounds while Maodo Lo finished with five assists. After successfully ending their Olympic drought, one NBA player has expressed interest in playing for Team Germany in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Dennis Schroder Wants To Play For Team Germany

Dennis Schroder reacts to the ref's call
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner

In a recent interview with German media outlet Zeit Online, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder discussed several interesting topics, including the successful qualification of the German men's national basketball team in the Olympic games. If he's given the chance, Schroder said that he wants to be part of Team Germany when they compete in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“If there is a possibility, then that would, of course, be great," Schroder said, as quoted by Harrison Feigen of SB Nation's Silver Screen & Roll.

Free Agency A Major Factor In Dennis Schroder's Olympic Dream

Dennis Schroder lays up the ball
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner

Though he looked determined to join the German men's national basketball team, there's still some major concern for Schroder regarding his Olympic dream.

"I’m always available, but my situation is not that easy," Schroder said. "But I hope we can sort that out by then. My agent has to do his job now. The German national team has done its job, let’s see."

Schroder is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason. A potential injury in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics could affect his earnings this summer.

Dennis Schroder Could Make Team Germany More Competitive

Dennis Schroder trying to score against Karl-Anthony Towns
Gettyimages | Hannah Foslien

Schroder would be an incredible addition to the German men's national basketball team in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. He would be a major upgrade in their backcourt and significantly improve their performance, especially on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, and a floor-spacer.

In 61 games he played with the Purple and Gold this season, the 27-year-old point guard averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Dennis Schroder Seeking Max Contract In 2021 Free Agency

The 2021 offseason would be vital for Schroder, especially knowing that he has the chance to get the biggest contract in his NBA career. According to Lakers Nation, Schroder will seek a deal in the range of $100-120 million in the 2021 free agency.

Suffering an injury in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics would definitely affect his chances of having a huge payday. However, if he performs well and leads Team Germany to their first Olympic medal, it would help him to convince potential suitors to give him what he wants this summer.

