Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Expresses Interest In Playing For Germany In 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

After failing to qualify in Rio and London, the German men's national basketball team is set to make their first appearance in the Olympic games since 2008. The German squad got their ticket for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics after a 75-64 victory over Team Brazil in the 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournament Finals.

Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner led the team with 28 points. Johannes Voigtmann contributed 11 rebounds while Maodo Lo finished with five assists. After successfully ending their Olympic drought, one NBA player has expressed interest in playing for Team Germany in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.