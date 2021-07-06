How To Train & Diet Like Tom Holland

Tom Holland is considered one of the most iconic young actors in Hollywood right now. The 25-year-old Marvel’s “Spiderman” English actor is practically synonymous with youth stardom in pop-culture. So it comes as little surprise to see just how many movie-goers and fitness buffs alike are dying to know how he became absolutely shredding for his cinema roles. Recently the “Spies In Disguise” voice-actor’s training routine and diet plan was shared publicly, causing quite the splash online! (And for good reason too!)