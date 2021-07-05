NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Would Send DeMar DeRozan To LA Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most active teams on the market in the 2021 offseason. Though injuries played a major role in their first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, most people think that the Lakers need to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title next year.

In the past months, the Lakers have already been linked to several big names who are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market this summer.