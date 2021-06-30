Chris Pratt's Workout Is A Nonstop Sweat Fest

Whether he's fighting space criminals in Guardians of the Galaxy or training velociraptors in Jurassic World -- both series are coming back for a third installment in 2022 and 2023, respectively -- Pratt never misses a leg day. Back squats, leg presses, weighted lunges, kettlebell straight leg deadlifts, standing calf raises, and glute bridges are what it takes to keep this hunk looking like a superhero.

However, Pratt makes sure to take a day off from training before getting to this part of his workout routine. This allows him to enjoy a day of active recovery and gives his muscles a chance to heal and grow. Nevertheless, he's not slacking off but rather doing some form of outdoor cardio exercise, such as walking, jogging, or bike riding. After all, it's an active recovery day.

"Being active is more than just about getting fit -- the mental and emotional benefits go far beyond the physical," Pratt said. "It's about setting a goal and showing up for yourself."