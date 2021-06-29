Serena Williams Gives Fans A Peek Inside Her 'Special' Marriage

Serena Williams, making 2021 headlines for fashioning "cupcake" tennis training games with 3-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr., has now opened up with a fresh peek at her marriage to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. The 39-year-old tennis pro, happily married since 2017, recently revealed what aspect of her life makes things "special," speaking on a Bumble app Q&A and to the dating app's hopeful audience. Serena said that marriage "is not bliss" as she kept it honest, but she did confirm what brings her the greatest joy. Check it out below.