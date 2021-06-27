Olympian Shawn Johnson's Daughter Is Already Showing Off Her Gymnastics Skills

Shawn Johnson might have her gymnastics glory days on the brain as the Tokyo Summer Olympics approaches. The 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to reveal that she's passing some of her skills on to her adorable daughter, and little Drew already looks like a natural. Even better, she has a winning smile that shows just how much she genuinely loves her tumbling.

The 1-year-old still has a lot to learn, but you can watch her prove that she has a pretty solid work ethic in the video below.