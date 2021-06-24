Nets 'Willing To At Least Listen' To Trade Offers For Kyrie Irving In 2021 Offseason

After successfully creating the "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets immediately became the heavy favorite to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. Unfortunately, the "Big Three" has struggled to stay healthy resulting in the Nets' second-round elimination at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
After they failed to achieve their main goal, rumors have started to swirl around the Nets' "Big Three" and their future in Brooklyn.