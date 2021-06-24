Nets 'Willing To At Least Listen' To Trade Offers For Kyrie Irving In 2021 Offseason

In a recent appearance on Celtics Lab podcast, Matt Sullivan, author of “Can’t Knock the Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic, and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets’ Superstars of Tomorrow,” talked about Irving and his potential departure from the Nets in the 2021 offseason. After annoying some members of the organization during the season, Sullivan revealed that the Nets are "willing to at least listen" to offers for Irving this summer.

"Let me give you guys a little news, I’m not sure that’s been out there. I’ve heard that Nets ownership was quite upset with Kyrie’s pause, especially that maskless party that turned his psuedo-paternity leave into more like a COVID suspension," Sullivan said, as quoted by Nets Wire. "And in the last week I’ve heard rumblings — whispers, really, because cracking the Nets is kind of like breaking into the Kremlin, that Brooklyn GM Sean Marks would maybe, possibly, apparently be willing to at least listen to a trade offer for Kyrie this offseason."