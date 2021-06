One of the potential offseason targets for the Lakers is veteran point guard Kemba Walker of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he's just recently traded to the Thunder, nobody is expecting Walker to stay long in Oklahoma City. With the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, keeping an aging and injury-prone point guard no longer makes any sense for the Thunder.

With the Thunder highly expected to make Walker available on the trading block again, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated said in a recent appearance on ESPN's The Jump, via Youtube, that the Lakers should explore the possibility of bringing him to Los Angeles this summer.

“If I’m the Lakers, why not try to go after Kemba?" Spears said, as quoted by OKC Thunder Wire. “To me, it makes a lot of sense. Kuzma already looks like he’s on his way out.”