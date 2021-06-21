NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Jaylen Brown For Luka Doncic, Per 'Fansided'

After being eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have already started to swirl around All-Star point guard Luka Doncic and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. Though Doncic still plans on signing a massive contract extension with the Mavericks, there remains a possibility for him to change his mind, especially if they fail to address the dysfunction surrounding their front office and unable to build a title contender around him.

Once Doncic expresses his desire to leave, the Mavericks would be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market this summer.