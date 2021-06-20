Trending Stories
Anya Taylor-Joy Fixes Cara Delevingne's Stringy Skirt

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing red lipstick and black top
Gettyimages | Pascal Le Segretain
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy and Carnival Row star Cara Delevingne fittingly looked like Greek goddesses when they attended Christian Dior's runway show in Athens. However, the unusual design of Cara's dress made its swishy skirt prone to getting tangled, so Anya had to help her out by smoothing it out before they posed for photos. 

Cara and Anya both have plenty of modeling experience, but the style stars didn't walk in Dior's Cruise 2022 show at the Panathenaic Stadium. Instead, they were among a select group of invitees, one of whom was their fellow model-actress Suki Waterhouse (via Grazia). 

How Anya Helped Cara

Cara Delevingne with ankles crossed wearing gold mini dress
Shutterstock | 842245

Keep scrolling to watch the behind-the-scenes video of Anya and Cara's cute interaction. 

For the occasion, Anya wore a sparkly silver gown with an empire waist, cape, and semi-sheer skirt. Cara's Dior dress also had a Grecian feel. It was crafted out of fine gold fringe that was held in place by black bands around the waist and neckline. In a video that Cara shared on her Instagram page, Anya was combing her fingers through the skirts' long strings and pulling them apart so that they would hang straight.  

Cara Praises Anya For Being A Good Friend

 

Cara used the caption of her post to praise Anya for being the type of friend who isn't afraid to tell her when she needs something fixed. Better yet, the hands-on actress does the fixing herself.  

"Find friends that will tell you when you have something in your teeth and when you need it most, tell you things you may not want to hear," Cara wrote. "Connection is the only way we can learn and grow so be the women that fixes another women’s crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was crooked."

How Cara & Anya Twinned At The Event

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing white beaded gown and jeweled choker
Shutterstock | 3459434

In response to Cara's post, Anya described her friend as an "Angel."

Cara's slideshow included photos of her and Anya holding hands, a video of them posing beside each other, and a pic that gave her followers a closer look at their footwear. Both women had on gold, square-toed booties with a cut-out grid design and short block heels. They looked like the modern boot version of the classic gladiator sandal. 

"Wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste," Cara wrote of their matching shoes. 

Fans Beg The Duo To Date

 

Cara's emotional tribute to Anya had her followers suggesting that the two pals would make a great couple. 

"You should shoot your shot sis," one commenter advised Cara. 

"Say you're in love and end my misery," wrote another fan.

"Cara you deserve a relationship that feels healthy and calming to your nervous system and that's @anyataylorjoy ❤️❤️," added a third admirer. 

"I ship them 🥺," a fourth Instagrammer remarked. 

Cara's last official relationship was with Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, but the couple called it quits last year. Unfortunately for fans who want Cara to date Anya next, The Witch star might be in a relationship with actor-musician Malcolm McRae

