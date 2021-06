The Philadelphia 76ers are still competing in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but rumors have already started to swirl around Ben Simmons and his future in the league. Simmons may have been named an All-Star and NBA All-Defensive First Team this year, but he has been a huge disappointment in the postseason.

If they fail to defeat the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, most people believe that the Sixers would finally explore the possibility of trading Simmons in the 2021 offseason.