Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Basketball

Damian Lillard Could Create Pelicans' 'Superteam' With Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

US Politics

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated As President This Year, 30 Percent Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Feature Christian Wood, Bradley Beal & Russell Westbrook Creating 'Superteam' In Washington

Basketball

Domantas Sabonis Could Form 'Superteam' With Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum In Portland

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Wild In Animal-Print Long Gloves With Big Announcement

Emily Ratajkowski wears black lace dress at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Emily Ratajkowski is gearing up to launch a brand-new swimsuit collection and the first promo shots are positively out-of-this-world. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur broke the news on Instagram last night, showing off her wild side with a stunning animal print that will be the signature look of her new drop.

Fresh from channeling a Versace mermaid for her birthday last week, the 30-year-old model and businesswoman stayed true to the nature-inspired look with jaguar spots, daisies, and pink flowers. Check it out below.  

Bold Floral With Animal-Print Detailing  

Proving she's got what it takes to command the attention of millions of fans all around the world, the glamorous model appeared before the camera wearing long gloves and little else. The look was as elegant as it was beguiling, exuding sophistication by way of a massive gold chain necklace and matching hoop earrings.

Emily wrapped her arms around her chest to maintain her modesty, thereby giving viewers a close look at the striking print of her new collection. She was captured in the process of getting her hair done, which lent an intimate air to the shot.

Keep going for more photos!

The Trick Is In The Details

Emily Ratajkowski poses in floral animal-print bodysuit to promote new Inamorata drop.
Instagram | Inamorata Woman

The Vogue model and Gone Girl actress added a second photo in which she wore a bodysuit in the same print -- a short-sleeved number with a deep high-cut that showed off her enviable figure. This time around, she accessorized with statement gold jewelry in a beaded style. She also made sure to coordinate her manicure with her outfit, flaunting her stiletto nails that sported an animal print with floral detailing.

"Coming Tuesday," Emily revealed the launch date in her caption, tagging her swimwear and clothing brand.      

More photos below!

Style Icon

Emily Ratajkowski slays in backless black dress and yellow purse.
Instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

The share hit half a million likes and close to 1,000 messages in the first 13 hours, with the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Gizele Oliveira, Sarah Hoover, and Kourtney Kardashian sounding off in the comments section.

"WOW," said the Poosh owner, adding a brown heart that appeared to mirror the palette of the new Inamorata print.

 "You. are. everything.," gushed Vera Wang.

While the new Inamorata drop is sure to be another big win for the young entrepreneur, Emily has recently enjoyed success with another venture. The London-born model, who has an estimated net worth of around $8 million, has managed to take back ownership of her image after an artist used it for profit without permission.   

She Sold Her NFT Artwork For $175,000

According to The Verge, the famous model got into a copyright issue with New York artist Richard Prince, who took a Sports Illustrated photo she had shared on Instagram and transferred it to canvas as part of his series "New Portraits." While Emily eventually purchased the painting from Prince, she didn't own the rights to digitally reproduce it. As such, she came up with the idea to create an NFT (non-fungible token) of herself standing in front of another picture of the same Instagram image, which recently sold for $175,000 at Christie’s.

"The digital terrain should be a place where women can share their likeness as they choose, controlling the usage of their image and receiving whatever potential capital attached," Emily wrote on Instagram. 

"Instead, the internet has more frequently served as a space where others exploit and distribute images of women’s bodies without their consent and for another’s profit." 

Latest Headlines

Relatives Of Biden Aides Get Coveted Administration Jobs, Alarming Ethics Experts

June 19, 2021

Barack Obama Reveals What Keeps Him Up At Night 

June 19, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo Channels Britney Spears While Eating Something Sweet

June 19, 2021

Obama Ethics Chief Slams Biden Officials For Hiring Relatives: 'I'm Disgusted'

June 19, 2021

Bella Thorne Thrills Fans With 'Catwoman Flex'

June 19, 2021

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated As President This Year, 30 Percent Of Republicans Say In New Poll

June 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.