Emily Ratajkowski Gets Wild In Animal-Print Long Gloves With Big Announcement

Emily Ratajkowski is gearing up to launch a brand-new swimsuit collection and the first promo shots are positively out-of-this-world. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur broke the news on Instagram last night, showing off her wild side with a stunning animal print that will be the signature look of her new drop.
Fresh from channeling a Versace mermaid for her birthday last week, the 30-year-old model and businesswoman stayed true to the nature-inspired look with jaguar spots, daisies, and pink flowers. Check it out below.