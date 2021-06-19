Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Looks 'Divine' In Glittery Little Black Dress: 'TGIF'

Elizabeth Hurley wears pink lace dress at WCRF's 'An Unforgettable Evening' presented by Saks Fifth Avenue.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley couldn't contain her excitement for the approaching weekend as she took to Instagram to deliver yet another timeless look. She may have celebrated her 56th birthday in Daisy Dukes and a butterfly tank top last week, but The Royals star was dressed to impress on Friday night. She looked nothing short of spectacular in a little black dress by Dsquared2, making sure to thank the brand in her caption. 

Scroll through to see Elizabeth's show-stopping weekend look straight from her feed!

LBD Never Fails

Elizabeth Hurley wears form-hugging sequined black dress for party at home.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

"If in doubt, LBD," Elizabeth was telling her Instagram followers a while back, and the glamorous British actress took her own advice yesterday as she slipped into a plunging number with a daring high slit in the front. Glittery golden chain details embellished one side of the strappy dress, adding just the right amount of bling. 

The Austin Powers actress kept her accessories minimal and wore her hair in wavy curls that tumbled over her shoulders. See the stunning look below!

Show-Stopper

Elizabeth Hurley rocks plunging little black dress at home.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth highlighted her weekend gown by posing against a deep-burgundy backdrop. She appeared to be sitting on a cabinet, with the amber crystals of a light fixture hanging overhead. A massive painting hung on the wall behind her back, its lavish golden frame complimenting her dress, which she labeled as "divine" in her caption.

The look was styled by Mike Adler, who was also the creative behind Elizabeth's summer-chic attire from her recent jaunt through the countryside with her son, Damian Hurley. 

More photos below!

'TGIF'

Elizabeth Hurley wears floral sundress and poses with Damian Hurley in the truck of a car.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

The star was eager to get the weekend rolling and expressed her enthusiasm in the caption.

"TGIF," she wrote, trailed by a string of hearts.

Her words inspired one creative fan, who quipped in the comments: "TGIEH! Thank the Lord for this lovely lady to wear that divine dress!!!"

Others extolled her age-defying beauty, telling her she was "like a fine wine."

"You never age E," read one message.

"Liz, why you make all the rest of us poor women look so bad! You gorgeous girl, somehow you defy age! Keep at it!" gushed another user.

Keep going for more pics!

Versace Diva

The Bedazzled star may have waltzed into the weekend in a little black dress this time but her look from last Saturday was on a whole other level. Photos shared with fans on June 13 showed Elizabeth glowing in a yellow Versace gown complete with sheer detailing that left little to the imagination.

The actress looked ethereal as she posed in a sunkissed garden and got lavished with praise by Donatella Versace herself.

"WOW! Gorgeous, vintage Versace. You look beautiful," said the fashion designer, earning 152 likes from Elizabeth's followers. 

