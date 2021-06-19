Elizabeth Hurley Looks 'Divine' In Glittery Little Black Dress: 'TGIF'

Elizabeth Hurley couldn't contain her excitement for the approaching weekend as she took to Instagram to deliver yet another timeless look. She may have celebrated her 56th birthday in Daisy Dukes and a butterfly tank top last week, but The Royals star was dressed to impress on Friday night. She looked nothing short of spectacular in a little black dress by Dsquared2, making sure to thank the brand in her caption.
