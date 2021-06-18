Cindy Crawford Shares 'Gratitude' Jacuzzi Soaks At 6.30 A.M.

Cindy Crawford is revealing a self-care practice that centers around "gratitude" and begins at 6.30 a.m. The 55-year-old supermodel admitted being lucky that she lives by the ocean while speaking to The Wall Street Journal recently, but it wasn't a sea soak the legendary fashion face was referring to as she revealed twice-daily Jacuzzi indulgences that keep her sane. Cindy said that she relaxes in the hot tub brand's equipment together with husband Rande Gerber, and there are photos. Check it out below.