Luckily, Kelly's skirt had two slits on the side, because she needed to move. She sat down with her legs straight out in front of her and rolled over on her side so that her back as facing the camera and she was resting on her hands.

"Oh no, I fell down!" Maya guessed.

Kelly got up and waved her arms in the air a bit, and Maya's next guess was "Rolling Stones."

Kelly then tried a different tactic by pretending to break something. Maya immediately got the first half of her word.